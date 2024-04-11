Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

