Neil David Eckert Buys 1,234 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert acquired 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,132.98 ($7,762.28).

CRE stock opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £776.27 million, a PE ratio of 526.06 and a beta of 0.49. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.75). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 498.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 472.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Conduit’s payout ratio is 2,978.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.04) to GBX 695 ($8.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

