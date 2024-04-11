NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Lowered by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up 2.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 65,140.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 0.6 %

NetApp stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,172,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

