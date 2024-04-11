NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.72 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetSol Technologies

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

