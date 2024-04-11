NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading Up 2.4%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 560,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 190,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 478.41% and a negative return on equity of 267.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

