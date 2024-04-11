NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading Up 2.4%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 560,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 190,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.81.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 478.41% and a negative return on equity of 267.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
