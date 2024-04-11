New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New Age Metals Stock Up 23.4 %

Shares of NMTLF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

