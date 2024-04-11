New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
New Age Metals Stock Up 23.4 %
Shares of NMTLF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.
New Age Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.