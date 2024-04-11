Newtek Business Services Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:NEWTL)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Newtek Business Services Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:NEWTL opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
