Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.00), with a volume of 12409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of £7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.54.

Nexus Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.60%.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

