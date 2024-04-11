Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 238.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 101,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,581. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Nidec has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Nidec had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

