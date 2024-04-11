Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NWFL opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.