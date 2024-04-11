Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVV. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nova Vision Acquisition by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 317,521 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVV remained flat at $11.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Nova Vision Acquisition has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.57.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition ( NASDAQ:NOVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

