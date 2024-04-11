Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,412.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

