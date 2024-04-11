Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.27 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.12877666 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,337,971.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

