Numis Securities Raises Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 2,500 ($31.64) to GBX 3,000 ($37.97) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 2,265 ($28.67) on Thursday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,604 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,483 ($31.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.00, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,275.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 27,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,283 ($28.90), for a total value of £628,761.03 ($795,799.30). 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

