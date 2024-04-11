NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,095,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 640,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NUDM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,199 shares. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

