Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 616,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 541,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.