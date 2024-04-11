Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NMCO stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

