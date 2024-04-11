Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMI opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

