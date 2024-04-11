Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,762,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,347 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 207,024 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 177,051 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 174,334 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

