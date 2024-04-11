Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

