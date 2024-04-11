Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Oatly Group stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

