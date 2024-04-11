Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.11.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on OTLY
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Oatly Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Oatly Group stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.