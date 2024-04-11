Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.47.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OXY opened at $68.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.