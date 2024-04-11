OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

