OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a growth of 259.3% from the March 15th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

OKYO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. OKYO Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on OKYO Pharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of OKYO Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.