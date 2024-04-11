OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 290.4% in March

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 290.4% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OMRON by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRNY opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.21. OMRON has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). OMRON had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

