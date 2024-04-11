Optas LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,997,261. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $519.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

