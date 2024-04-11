O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently:

4/2/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,086.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,088.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,001.72. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

