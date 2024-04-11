OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.61. 64,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 175,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

KIDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $748.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $67,126.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $75,624.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 296,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

