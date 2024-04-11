Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 471,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,702 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Articles

