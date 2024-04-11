Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Pampa Energía Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.
