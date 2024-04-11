Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 216,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 530,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $866.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

