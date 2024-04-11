Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer John B. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$236,800.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$29.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.99. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POU. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

