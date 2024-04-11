PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

