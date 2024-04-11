Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $23.57

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $21.89. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 928,104 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,208,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

