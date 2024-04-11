PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.43 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $704.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

