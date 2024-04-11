Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.77 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

