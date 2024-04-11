Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.