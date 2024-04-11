Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,503 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 142,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,707 shares of company stock worth $1,797,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AOSL opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $630.08 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

