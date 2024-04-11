Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,119 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $613.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

