Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $5.76 Million in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

