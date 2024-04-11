Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,817 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 822,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,704 shares of company stock worth $1,682,192. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

