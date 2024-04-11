Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 12,095 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.87. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

