Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 26,278 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of PAR Technology worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.98. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

