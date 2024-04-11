Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 96,422 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,422 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Thryv worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Thryv by 1,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of THRY stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $808.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.