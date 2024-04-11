Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Perion Network Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PERI opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $604.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

