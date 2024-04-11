Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.62% from the company’s current price.

Personalis Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 61.42% and a negative net margin of 147.38%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Personalis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

