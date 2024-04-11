Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris Acquires 30,000 Shares

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,600.00 ($44,105.96).

Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,300.00 ($43,907.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.14.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Peter Warren Automotive’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.

