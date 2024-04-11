Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris Acquires 30,000 Shares

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,600.00 ($44,105.96).
Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris acquired 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,300.00 ($43,907.28).
Peter Warren Automotive Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.14.
Peter Warren Automotive Cuts Dividend
Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile
Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peter Warren Automotive
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Trading Halts Explained
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Peter Warren Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peter Warren Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.