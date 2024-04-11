Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 6,700,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,460,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

