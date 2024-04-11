PFS Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1,285.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.72. The stock had a trading volume of 695,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

