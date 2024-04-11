PFS Partners LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 272.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.35. 816,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,907. The stock has a market cap of $435.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

