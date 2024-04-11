PFS Partners LLC Makes New $9.10 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 265,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 6.2% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KJAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,105,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS KJAN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,009 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

